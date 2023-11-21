Expand / Collapse search
Mark Wahlberg is prioritizing 'recovery' instead of 'intense workouts' as he gets older

Municipal co-founder told Fox News Digital no one, especially someone his age, should be doing two workouts a day, seven days a week

By Janelle Ash , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Mark Wahlberg is focusing on recovery over his 7 days a week, "two a days" workout routine Video

Mark Wahlberg is focusing on recovery over his 7 days a week, "two a days" workout routine

Mark Wahlberg told Fox News Digital that as he gets older, he's putting how his body feels and recovers before his aesthetic physique goals.

As Mark Wahlberg gets older, the actor is choosing to prioritize his rest and recovery over an intense, seven-day workout routine.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Wahlberg, 52, explained why he's made the decision to change the training schedule that he's been comitted to for years.

"I mean, look, I just, you know, get more and more injuries and not recovering the way I should," the Municipal co-founder began. "There's no reason why anybody, never mind somebody at 52 years old, needs to be training, seven days a week and then doing two a days. You're just putting a pounding on your body and recovery, you know, God has given us the best possible gifts. One of them is sleep right to recover and to heal and also even cold water." 

Mark Wahlberg poses in a teal t-shirt smiles for a picture why showcasing his tequila

Mark Wahlberg is transitioning his fitness routine from intense workouts to a schedule that is more sustainable. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Wahlberg explained that he's been incorporating cold plunges into his wellness routine. He explained that starting his mornings in ice-cold water, especially since Las Vegas temperatures have dropped this time of year, has been challenging. 

"The feeling that you have, it's pretty good," Wahlberg said of the cold plunges. "It's definitely something that I look forward to in the morning, not necessarily getting in, but the feeling I have after for sure."

WATCH: Mark Wahlberg is focusing on recovery over his 7 days a week, "two a days" workout routine

Mark Wahlberg is focusing on recovery over his 7 days a week, "two a days" workout routine Video

Wahlberg told Fox News Digital what a typical workout week looks like for him now that he's made the changes to his routine.

"Taking a cold plunge and doing that, resting two days a week and really kind of just focusing on being able to move and feel good for the long haul and hopefully drag this beautiful thing called life for as long as possible, as opposed to just worrying about aesthetically trying to get bigger and stronger and then ultimately getting injured," Wahlberg said.

Mark Wahlberg in a white t-shirt and black backwards hat

Mark Wahlberg starts his mornings off with prayer and a cold plunge. (Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Mark shared his injuries, which include "problems with shoulders, knees, back" and he's said he's made "all the mistakes possible." 

Wahlberg is trying to "share that with my kids, who now love to work out. I want to make sure that hopefully they can avoid making some of the mistakes that I made."

WATCH: Mark Wahlberg explains why he starts his day with a cold plunge

Mark Wahlberg explains why he starts his day with a cold plunge Video

The "Father Stu" actor shared his top tips for leading a healthy lifestyle, which include getting lots of rest.

"Eat right, exercise and rest, and you know what? You have to find balance," he noted. "You don't want to live a boot camp type of existence. You want to be able to go out, have fun, reward yourself for your hard work. I think everybody wants to go celebrate their accomplishments as they should be able to. Then you get up the next day and you get after it and I think finding a nice balance and a nice routine is the key."

Wahlberg makes sure to include his new and improved fitness routine into his daily schedule, and he also finds time for his faith.

Mark Wahlberg on TV

Mark Wahlberg used to work out seven days a week, sometimes twice a day. (Getty Images)

The actor said he wakes up before everyone else to focus on the "nice, quiet time" and to get on his "hands and my knees, express my gratitude, reflect and think about the things that I should be doing."

"Then after that, I get in the plunge and I get in the gym, and then I come back, and I read my prayer book, and I'll do whatever I need to do," Wahlberg said. 

WATCH: Mark Wahlberg shares three tips to lead a healthy lifestyle

Mark Wahlberg shares three tips to lead a healthy lifestyle Video
mark wahlberg with his family

Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, share four children. (Mark Wahlberg Instagram)

"I like to get as much of my stuff done before the kids got to get up for school, so that way I'm not taking time in the middle of the day to focus on all these other things that I need to do to be the best version of myself."

WATCH: Mark Wahlberg starts his day with a prayer

Mark Wahlberg starts his day with a prayer Video

Mark and his wife of 14 years, Rhea Durham, share four children: Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15 and Grace, 13.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

