Diets of Hollywood hunks Chris Hemsworth, Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson: What to know

Hollywood's superstars have gone to great lengths to stay in shape.

Chris Hemsworth's personal chef recently revealed that the Marvel star follows a Mediterranean style diet but incorporates more than the average amount of meat. Sergio Perera noted that the Australian actor avoids canned and processed foods.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's WWE days required an insane diet. The actor previously revealed that, during that period of his life, he consumed between 6,000 to 8,000 calories a day over the span of seven meals.

Like "The Rock," Mark Wahlberg has always been passionate about his fitness. Typically, the former "Marky Mark" star starts his day at 2:30 a.m., completes two workouts a day and is in bed by 8 p.m.

HOLLYWOOD'S FITNESS SECRETS: HOW CHRIS PRATT, JENNIFER LOPEZ AND OTHER CELEBS STAY IN SHAPE

Here's a look at stars who have chosen a diet that suits them to keep up the physical image they desire.

Chris Hemsworth

The "Thor" icon sticks to mainly vegetables, lots of olive oil and even more meat.

His private chef for the past 10 years told news.com.au he has helped the actor adjust his eating habits to help him for all of his movie roles.

"Obviously, the guy is a big boy," Perera said. "He requires a lot of protein for the body he has.

"When it comes to building muscle, he just keeps it very clean with a lot of barbecuing — like meats and vegetables — and keeping it Mediterranean, which involves a lot of olive oil."

CHRIS HEMSWORTH, BRAD PITT, BEN AFFLECK ARE AMONG MALE STARS GETTING BETTER WITH AGE: PHOTOS

Perera revealed he started working with Hemsworth shortly after his first "Thor" film debuted in 2011. He landed the gig with the help of Chris's wife, Elsa Pataky.

"He had just finished the first 'Thor' movie, and he needed someone to help match his meal plan to his physical demands, and that's how I came on board," the Michelin-trained chef explained. "I would sit with his trainer, who is one of his closest friends, and we would all work together on figuring out Chris' goals."

Perera noted that Hemsworth doesn't eat anything "boxed or canned" and focuses on whole foods.

"One thing I did religiously with him was every single day he would have one very large, hearty salad that consisted of raw and cooked vegetables, fermented products, nuts, seeds and a lot of good fats with a piece of steak or a big piece of fish," he explained.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

According to the Mayo Clinic, the Mediterranean ciet "is a way of eating based on the traditional cuisine of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea." Though it noted there is not a specific diet to follow, most of the foods consist of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, olive oil, beans, meat and fish.

Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg has always made his fitness a priority.

The "Father Stu" star often uploads his workouts to Instagram, and his diet has fluctuated in the past depending on what filming obligations he had.

After starring in "Mile 22" in 2018, Wahlberg and his personal chef committed to a more consistent meal plan, which included "turkey burgers, egg whites and meatballs," according to Men's Health Australia.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The outlet noted that Wahlberg would start his day at 2:30 a.m. and immediately eat "a breakfast of steel oats, peanut butter, blueberries and eggs" before 3:15.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

From 3:40-5:15 am, he completed his first workout and had his second breakfast, which includes a protein shake and three turkey burgers, at 5:30.

After his second breakfast, Wahlberg would typically head to the golf course. Throughout the course of the day, he tended to eat three more meals and got another workout in before being in bed by 8 pm.

WATCH: Mark Wahlberg details a typical day that begins with a 3 a.m. workout

It seems Wahlberg has kept his early workout routine. In May, Wahlberg told Fox News Digital that morning he got up at 3 a.m., and he was "in the gym training just before 4."

He noted that, following his workout, he had "two scripts to read out loud" and then jumped into "prayer time" with his prayer book. Wahlberg emphasized that "rest and recovery" are very important to him and said if he's starting his day at 3 a.m., he is asleep by 7 p.m. the night before.

"Proper rest is the reason I'm able to perform at a higher level," he added.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

In 2021, "The Rock" revealed his calorie intake at the height of his professional wrestling career, sharing that he consumed 6,000-8,000 calories per day.

Johnson also revealed his diet has stayed relatively consistent over the past five to ten years.

"I do eat five to six, sometimes seven meals a day, whether or not I’m training for a role, which usually I am training for some sort of role or trying to maintain for the role that I’m currently in," Johnson told Delish at the time.

"My days back then, as well as now, remain the same," he added of his WWE and acting days. "I wake up, and I will have breakfast, which consists of a cream of rice or an oatmeal, usually with some buffalo and some eggs."

His second meal typically lands after his morning workout.

"That will consist of a carb, usually a fast rice, like a fast-acting carb or maybe even a sweet potato sometimes, usually a protein, and that one is usually chicken. And then I'll go into whatever the third meal is," Johnson said.

He eats about seven meals before calling it a day, all which consist of protein, a carb and sometimes greens.

Johnson doesn't limit himself to his strict meal plan every day of the week. He has become famous for his cheat meals, which he sometimes documents on social media.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I do believe in working hard throughout the week and earning your cheat meals at the end of the week," he told Delish at the time. Among his cheat meals, his favorite has to be an "amazing cheeseburger," loaded with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and a side of French fries.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Zac Efron

Zac Efron committed to getting into great shape for his "Baywatch" role in 2017, but it is not something he plans on putting his body through again.

During the fourth episode of his Netflix docuseries, "Down to Earth," Efron admitted he could not be happier to be away from that role and the diet and exercise that was required.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"I’m so happy that I’m eating carbs again," he said in the episode, according to Men's Health Australia. "I went, like, years without eating carbs. When I shot ‘Baywatch,’ I didn’t have a carb for, like, six months. I almost lost my mind. You need this. I still can’t get over how this diet of carbs and low protein is the exact opposite of everything any trainer has ever taught me."

Personal trainer Patrick Murphy worked closely with Efron while he filmed "Baywatch." Murphy shared with Men's Health Australia that he changed Efron's caloric intake and the ratios between proteins, fats and carbs every two weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The trainer also required that Zac drank a minimum of three liters of water a day, and his diet consisted of "chicken, turkey breast, fish, egg whites, brown rice, quinoa, nuts, seeds, avocado and all manner of vegetables. "