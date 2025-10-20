Mark Wahlberg joins President Trump, Sylvester Stallone, Sydney Sweeney with $37M Florida mansion purchase

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mark Wahlberg officially owns a $37 million home in Florida, joining the likes of President Donald Trump, Sylvester Stallone and Sydney Sweeney in the Sunshine State.

Wahlberg purchased Palazzo di Lago in Stone Creek Ranch, also known as "Billionaires Row," near Delray Beach for $37,000,000 with furnishings included, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Michael Costello of Compass, who represented the buyer, and Senada Adžem of Douglas Elliman, who represented the seller, declined to comment on the transaction. Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Wahlberg regarding the purchase of the home.

Wahlberg's new pad totals 26,000 total square feet, including 17,797 square feet of interior living space. His new digs include a clubroom, wellness wing, car gallery, private tennis court and a saltwater lagoon pool.

Wahlberg, who moved his family from Hollywood to Las Vegas in 2022, is the latest celebrity to make the move to Florida.

Florida real estate broker Darren Weiner explained the state's allure to Fox News Digital. He listed a number of reasons, including the weather, exemptions to reduce property tax, lack of state income tax, along with Florida's status as a "business-friendly state."

According to Weiner, Florida's size allows "something for everyone."

"If you want to be in the heart of the limelight, there’s Miami, if you want privacy and farms, there’s Wellington (big billionaire and celebrity enclave for equestrian enthusiasts and their children), Ocala (John Travolta), and Southwest Ranches (numerous pro athletes)," he explained.

"Palm Beach has always been the uber wealthy’s winter retreat, but it has now become home to many more billionaires and celebrities," Weiner said.

"I could go on and on about Ft. Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Naples, Tampa, Orlando and up the Eastern coast to Jacksonville."

Stallone purchased a sprawling $35.4 million home in Palm Beach in 2021.

"First of all, the air seems to always be clean," he told Fox News Digital about his change of scenery. "We're very, very near the water and that makes my wife incredibly happy. It makes me happy, and it's just something about it. It's just so lush."

"I went to college there for a couple of years. So, I'm not a stranger to the environment, but it fits my personality much better," he concluded.

Stallone's wife echoed her husband's sentiment. "It’s an incredible move, I have to say I’m really happy with our move and our change," she told Fox News Digital in 2023.

"I was born and raised there, two of our kids were born there, but now everyone’s out, our daughters moved to the East Coast … so there wasn’t really anything left for me in California," she continued. "A few of our best friends also moved, so I think it’s [a] good change, just making new friends, living a totally different lifestyle, I love it, I’m really happy."

Sweeney joined the ranks of Florida-based celebrities in 2024. The "Euphoria" star snagged a $13.5 million home on oceanfront property, according to Page Six.

The 28-year-old's sprawling 7,720-square-foot home is located about 30 minutes away from Key West, the outlet reported.

As for President Trump, his florida estate – Mar-a-Lago – became his primary residence in 2019.

"I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state," he wrote on social media at the time.

The 126-room, 62,500-square-foot (5,810-square-meter) mansion is Trump’s primary home. It is also a club, private beach resort, historical artifact and banquet hall with a ballroom that features gold leaf.

Trump bought the property in 1985 for about $10 million, the equivalent of $30 million today. He invested heavily in its refurbishment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.