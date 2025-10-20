Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Real Estate

Mark Wahlberg joins President Trump, Sylvester Stallone, Sydney Sweeney with $37M Florida mansion purchase

'Boogie Nights' star Mark Wahlberg's lavish 26,000-square-foot home in Delray Beach includes a private tennis court and saltwater lagoon pool

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
Mark Wahlberg opens up about the power of starting each day with a prayer Video

Mark Wahlberg opens up about the power of starting each day with a prayer

Fox News senior correspondent Benjamin Hall chats with American actor Mark Wahlberg about his faith on Ash Wednesday on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mark Wahlberg officially owns a $37 million home in Florida, joining the likes of President Donald Trump, Sylvester Stallone and Sydney Sweeney in the Sunshine State.

Wahlberg purchased Palazzo di Lago in Stone Creek Ranch, also known as "Billionaires Row," near Delray Beach for $37,000,000 with furnishings included, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Michael Costello of Compass, who represented the buyer, and Senada Adžem of Douglas Elliman, who represented the seller, declined to comment on the transaction. Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Wahlberg regarding the purchase of the home.

Wahlberg's new pad totals 26,000 total square feet, including 17,797 square feet of interior living space. His new digs include a clubroom, wellness wing, car gallery, private tennis court and a saltwater lagoon pool.

SYLVESTER STALLONE SAYS FLORIDA 'FITS MY PERSONALITY' AS HE LEAVES HOLLYWOOD FOR GOOD

Mark Wahlberg bought a $37M Florida home

Mark Wahlberg purchased a $37M home, joining President Donald Trump, Sylvester Stallone and Sydney Sweeney in Florida. (Getty Images, Daniel Petroni)

Wahlberg, who moved his family from Hollywood to Las Vegas in 2022, is the latest celebrity to make the move to Florida.

Florida real estate broker Darren Weiner explained the state's allure to Fox News Digital. He listed a number of reasons, including the weather, exemptions to reduce property tax, lack of state income tax, along with Florida's status as a "business-friendly state."

SEE PHOTOS: MARK WAHLBERG'S FLORIDA HOME

  • An aerial view of Mark Wahlberg's Delray property
    Image 1 of 5

    Developer Aldo Stark sold Palazzo di Lago in Stone Creek Ranch, known as "Billionaires Row," in Delray Beach to Mark Wahlberg for $37,000,000 with furnishings included. (Daniel Petroni)

  • The dining room in Mark Wahlberg's Florida home
    Image 2 of 5

    The home's dining room features dark wood. (Daniel Petroni)

  • Mark Wahlberg's kitchen island
    Image 3 of 5

    The kitchen in Mark Wahlberg's new home. (Daniel Petroni)

  • The living area in Mark Wahlberg's home with couches and chairs
    Image 4 of 5

    The home features an open-concept kitchen and living room. (Daniel Petroni)

  • A bar and pool table in Mark Wahlberg's Florida home
    Image 5 of 5

    Palazzo di Lago has a clubroom with a bar and a pool table. (Daniel Petroni)

According to Weiner, Florida's size allows "something for everyone."

"If you want to be in the heart of the limelight, there’s Miami, if you want privacy and farms, there’s Wellington (big billionaire and celebrity enclave for equestrian enthusiasts and their children), Ocala (John Travolta), and Southwest Ranches (numerous pro athletes)," he explained.

"Palm Beach has always been the uber wealthy’s winter retreat, but it has now become home to many more billionaires and celebrities," Weiner said.

"I could go on and on about Ft. Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Naples, Tampa, Orlando and up the Eastern coast to Jacksonville."

SEE PHOTOS: INSIDE MARK WAHLBERG'S FLORIDA MANSION

  • The driveway view of Mark Wahlberg's Florida home
    Image 1 of 5

    Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham purchased the 27,000 square-foot property. (Daniel Petroni)

  • The closet in a bedroom featuring a ladder at Mark Wahlberg's home
    Image 2 of 5

    A closet inside the home features a ladder. (Daniel Petroni)

  • A treadmill and other exercise equipment in Mark Wahlberg's home gym
    Image 3 of 5

    The property features a wellness wing, complete with a gym. (Daniel Petroni)

  • The pool in Mark Wahlberg's Florida home backyard
    Image 4 of 5

    The backyard features a lagoon-style pool. (Daniel Petroni)

  • The backyard view of Mark Wahlberg's new home in Florida
    Image 5 of 5

    A huge chess board can be seen in Mark Wahlberg's backyard. (Daniel Petroni)

SYDNEY SWEENEY PURCHASES $13.5 MILLION FLORIDA KEYS MANSION, JOINING CELEBRITIES IN 'TROPICAL ANONYMITY'

Stallone purchased a sprawling $35.4 million home in Palm Beach in 2021.

"First of all, the air seems to always be clean," he told Fox News Digital about his change of scenery. "We're very, very near the water and that makes my wife incredibly happy. It makes me happy, and it's just something about it. It's just so lush."

"I went to college there for a couple of years. So, I'm not a stranger to the environment, but it fits my personality much better," he concluded.

WATCH: SYLVESTER STALLONE SAYS FLORIDA ‘FITS MY PERSONALITY’ AS HE LEAVES HOLLYWOOD FOR GOOD

Sylvester Stallone says Florida 'fits my personality' as he leaves Hollywood for good Video
Sylvester and Jennifer Stallone

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin moved to Florida in 2021. (James Devaney/GC Images)

Stallone's wife echoed her husband's sentiment. "It’s an incredible move, I have to say I’m really happy with our move and our change," she told Fox News Digital in 2023.

"I was born and raised there, two of our kids were born there, but now everyone’s out, our daughters moved to the East Coast … so there wasn’t really anything left for me in California," she continued. "A few of our best friends also moved, so I think it’s [a] good change, just making new friends, living a totally different lifestyle, I love it, I’m really happy."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Sydney Sweeney rocks red dress at the Emmy Awards.

Sydney Sweeney purchased a home in Florida last summer. (Michael Buckner/Getty )

Sweeney joined the ranks of Florida-based celebrities in 2024. The "Euphoria" star snagged a $13.5 million home on oceanfront property, according to Page Six.

The 28-year-old's sprawling 7,720-square-foot home is located about 30 minutes away from Key West, the outlet reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club is seen in the aerial view taken on Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

As for President Trump, his florida estate – Mar-a-Lago – became his primary residence in 2019. 

"I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state," he wrote on social media at the time.

The 126-room, 62,500-square-foot (5,810-square-meter) mansion is Trump’s primary home. It is also a club, private beach resort, historical artifact and banquet hall with a ballroom that features gold leaf.

Trump bought the property in 1985 for about $10 million, the equivalent of $30 million today. He invested heavily in its refurbishment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending

Close modal

Continue