Mark Wahlberg honors his late mother on his 50th birthday: 'Missing you'

Mark Wahlberg took a moment to reflect on family during his 50th birthday.

The Hollywood actor paid tribute to his late mother and thanked his sister on Instagram for celebrating the anniversary of his birth.

Wahlberg kicked off Saturday with a throwback photo of him and his mother Alma, who passed away at the age of 78 in April 2021 after facing a private battle with dementia.

The younger version of Wahlberg is wearing a camouflage shirt and jeans with New Kids on the Block lanyard to support his brother Donnie while his mother is spotting a flowy white dress. "Miss you," Wahlberg captioned the photo.

Later on in the day, Wahlberg thanked his sister for arranging a rather large happy birthday sign on his front lawn.

"Nothing more important than family," Wahlberg captioned the brief video Saturday night. "My big sister Tracey made sure that my birthday was special the way my mom always did! I love you so much."

Before his milestone birthday, the "In Treatment" actor has made sure he‘s shared the love right back.

In May, Wahlberg wished his mother a "happy birthday in heaven" as well as a happy Mother’s Day on Twitter and Instagram.

Alma Elaine Donnelly was married to Donald Wahlberg from 1965 to 1982, and the pair were parents to nine children, including Paul, Arthur, Jim, Robert Debbie, Michelle, Tracey, Donnie and Mark.

The Wahlberg brothers are established names in Hollywood for their movies, comedy and food.

Paul, 57, is an actor and chef while Arthur, 57, is an actor and comedian. Meanwhile, Jim, 55, is a filmmaker; Robert, 53, is an actor; and Donnie, 51, is a singer and songwriter.

Mark, on the other hand, is a British Academy Television Award-winning actor, producer, restaurateur and former rapper.