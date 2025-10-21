Mariska Hargitay's family members, colleagues and fans still mispronounce her famous name

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You've likely been pronouncing Mariska Hargitay's name wrong.

Everyone's favorite TV law enforcement officer confirmed fans, friends and even her own family haven't quite mastered the pronunciation of her first name.

Hargitay revealed the correct way to say her name is "Muh-rish-kuh" during an appearance on Amy Poehler's podcast, "Good Hang." According to Hargitay, the name Mariska is actually a nickname that means "Little Maria."

"In Hungarian, the ‘ka’ or ‘ke’ at the end of the name is just like a little endearment," she explained. "So the name is actually ‘Maria’ after my grandmother, both of them, Hungarian and Italian."

After 26 years of filming the popular crime drama "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," Hargitay noted people still can't pronounce her name correctly. Even her own family still struggles to get it right.

"Who was it last night? I had a lunch yesterday – I had a brunch yesterday for my sister and my cousin was there," she told Poehler.

"Your own cousin?" Poehler questioned.

"I’ve known him since 1994, and he kept calling me ‘Muh-ris-kuh.'"

Instead of correcting her cousin, Hargitay revealed she chose to just "let it go."

To combat mispronunciation on the set of NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," Hargitay has her name written as "Marishhhhka."

"I get called ‘Muh-ritz-uh,’ ‘Mar-see-kuh,’ ‘Mar-kis-kuh,'" she explained.

Hargitay joins a group of celebrities who have been speaking out about the mispronunciation of their names. Denzel Washington and Steve Buscemi have both attempted corrections recently.

Instead of "Denzell," Washington's name is actually pronounced "Denzull."

Buscemi doesn't actually know the correct way to actually pronounce his name, but has landed on "Boo-Semi" for his version.