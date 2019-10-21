Marie Osmond says she thought she was gay after being sexually abused

Marie Osmond opened up on "The Talk" on Monday about how being sexually abused as a child caused her to question her sexuality.

While the co-hosts were discussing Miley Cyrus' recent comments about her ill feelings towards men, Osmond, 60, spoke out about the similar thoughts she had as a child.

"When I was about eight or nine, I actually thought I was gay," Osmond, 60, said. "The reason is because I had been sexually abused to the point that men made me sick. I didn't trust them, I didn't like them."

Osmond said she remembers having body image issues and constantly looking at other women's bodies.

"I was looking at women and I thought 'why am I looking at women? I must be gay.' And then I realized -- because I'm a thinker -- why did God give me all these great brothers and why did He give me this amazing father?" Osmond said. "And truly, the changed my opinion of men, which made me feel that it was something that I was going through."

In an Instagram Live on Sunday night, Cyrus, 26 said: "You don't have to be gay, there are good people with d--ks out there — you’ve just got to find them. You've got to find a d--k that's not a d--k, you know."

"I always thought I had to be gay because I thought all guys were evil, but it's not true,” added the Disney alum.

Cyrus was referring to her new beau, Cody Simpson, who has shared headlines with Cyrus lately for their very public romance taking place a few months after Cyrus' high-profile divorce from Liam Hemsworth and breakup from model Kaitlynn Carter.

Cyrus took heat for her comments with one individual tweeting: "people aren't queer because they 'gave up' on men. This is so insulting." Others called the language "homophobic" and "straight up harmful."

Following the backlash, Cyrus -- who is both pansexual and gender fluid -- tweeted to clear the air, saying: "It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of."