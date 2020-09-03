Marie Osmond is leaving 'The Talk' after one year

Marie Osmond is leaving CBS’ “The Talk” after just one year as co-host to focus on her family and other projects.

The 60-year-old singer and TV personality replaced Sara Gilbert on the daytime talk show for its 10th season in September 2019. She was an obvious choice at the time, having guest-hosted the panel discussion show dozens of times prior to her ascension to a full-time host.

However, according to Deadline, Osmond will depart the show before Season 11 begins production following the series' summer hiatus later this month.

“Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience,” CBS said in a statement to the outlet. “We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors.”

The news comes as “The Talk” executive producer and showrunner John Redmann leaves the show as well, with a replacement reportedly expected to be selected ahead of the start of production. In a statement on the matter, Osmond explained that she plans to work with Redmann on another project for ViacomCBS but hopes to spend her off time enjoying her family life.

“One of the highlights of my year at #TheTalk was working with my dear friend John Redmann (former EP and showrunner) and I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing," Osmond wrote on Instagram. "Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids.”

Neither representatives for CBS nor Osmond immediately responded to Fox News' requests for comment.

Remaining panelists Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood are expected to begin production on Season 11.