Mariah Carey thanks fans for giving 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' a record-tying run at No. 1

Mariah Carey’s holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is back at No. 1 more than two and a half decades after its release.

The song has become the unofficial anthem of the holiday season in recent years. At the end of 2019, it made its way to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since its release. Now it seems the song will close out the year the way it began — at No. 1.

According to Billboard, the Christmas hit returned to the top of the charts this week, marking the fourth week as the top song since its 1994 release following an impressive three-week run last year. This ties “All I Want for Christmas Is You” for the most time at No. 1 for a holiday song in the chart’s 62-year history.

Carey reacted to the good news on Twitter, thanking her fans for keeping the holiday hit an enduring hit.

"WOW! I truly wasn't expecting this at all!! Eternally grateful for the enduring success of this song. 'I don't want a lot for Christmas...' just wishing for a bit more JOY and some holiday spirit for all, especially this year. Merry Christmas! Love, MC,” she wrote Monday.

The milestone puts the star in odd company. With her fourth week at the top of the charts, her song tied with another Christmas tune with four weeks at No. 1, “The Chipmunk Song” by The Chipmunks with David Seville, which spent four weeks at No. 1 beginning in December 1958, according to the outlet.

In addition, Carey extends her existing record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100. Among her entire catalog of songs, including “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” she’s spent 83 weeks atop the charts, beating second-place holder, Rihanna, who sits at 60, followed closely by The Beatles at 59.

Speaking to Elle prior to the Dec. 4 premiere of her Apple TV+ variety show, “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” the star noted that she’s pleased the song is finding resonance with people in a year marred by the coronavirus.

“It’s been such a hard year, and I really feel like people so need a celebratory moment. At every turn, it’s like, ‘We can’t be [together]; you can’t celebrate. This is canceled; that’s canceled,’” she said at the time.