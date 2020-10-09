Mariah Carey says son Moroccan was ‘bullied’ by White supremacist: ‘This is the world we live in’

Mariah Carey made a heartbreaking revelation when she divulged that her 9-year-old son Moroccan has already faced instances of racism.

The author and pop music legend mentioned a specific incident during a Thursday appearance with Andy Cohen on Thursday’s edition of Cohen’s nightly talk show, “Watch What Happens Live.”

“Rocky just got bullied the other day by a White supremacist person that he thought was his friend,” Carey lamented while addressing the prejudices she’s experienced in her own childhood. “It’s like, insane. So this is the world we live in.”

Carey shares Moroccan and his twin sister Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon. The pair finalized their divorce in 2016.

She maintained to Cohen that her memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey" -- which was released under Cohen's literary division -- serves as a guide for not only her children but others who experience bouts of racism in their lives.

“I’m reading chapters to them that are helping to illustrate my encounters with racism, and how they can then have a greater understanding, and ultimately a greater reservoir with which to deal with the situation itself,” Carey said, adding that she wanted to especially highlight a moment in her life where she had to deal with fake girlfriends who ended up bullying her.

“I let her hear that. And it was really sweet, she goes, ‘Mommy, those girls, they feel so bad now. I bet they wish they could be your friend,'” Carey said.