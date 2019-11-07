Mariah Carey working on tell-all memoir with Andy Cohen's help

Mariah Carey is putting pen to paper.

The music superstar is working on a tell-all memoir and it'll be published by Andy Cohen Books.

Henry Holt and Company announced Thursday that Cohen's self-named imprint will launch in 2020. It says the imprint will feature three nonfiction works by women.

MARIAH CAREY OPENS UP ABOUT HER FIRST MARRIAGE: 'IT WAS ALMOST LIKE BEING A PRISONER'

Carey's memoir will be about her journey to superstar status.

The other works are "The Queen V," by Dr. Jacqueline Waters, a cast member on Bravo's "Married to Medicine," and "Bodacious Dreams and Bevelations," by Bevy Smith, a former co-host of "Page Six TV."

Cohen is the TV producer behind the popular "The Real Housewives" Bravo franchise and host of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

MARIAH CAREY DUBBED AN 'AGELESS LEGEND' IN END-OF-SUMMER BIKINI SNAP

Holt is the publisher of Cohen's three best sellers: "Most Talkative," ''The Andy Cohen Diaries," and "Superficial."

The imprint was announced in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.