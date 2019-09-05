Mariah Carey dubbed an 'ageless legend' in end-of-summer bikini snap

Mariah Carey is an "ageless legend," according to her fans.

In a new photo, the singer marked the end of summer with a photo of herself enjoying the final days of sun in a black bikini.

"From the summer to the fall, we migrate #bye," Carey captioned the snap.

MARIAH CAREY DAZZLES IN SPARKLING STRING BIKINI

Fans were quick to comment on the star's toned physique, with one person noting, "Was this taken today, or in 1991? Could truly be either. Ageless Legend."

Another wrote, "Fall means that the Christmas Queen is approaching!"

MARIAH CAREY ADDS AN INTERESTING TWIST TO THE BOTTLE CAP CHALLENGE

This isn't the first time Carey has stunned her fans with a bikini snap. In January, the star shared a picture of herself at the pool in a dazzling string bikini.

Her bathing suit was accessorized with diamond bracelets to add to that sparkly look.

In one photo, she was seen taking a dip in the pool, smiling with her eyes closed.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The pictures were from her vacation in St. Barts. Before she set off on her tropical vacation, the “We Belong Together” singer spent Christmas with her ex-husband Nick Cannon and their twins, Monroe and Moroccan, in Aspen, Colorado, People reported at the time.