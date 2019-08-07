Mariah Carey calls Hillary Clinton 'president' in photo op

Mariah Carey appeared to snub President Trump after she posted a picture online with Hillary Clinton and referred to the former secretary of state as “president.”

Carey, 49, shared the photo after meeting the former Democratic presidential nominee, and former President Bill Clinton, backstage at a Barbara Streisand concert Saturday night in New York City.

“An honor to meet President Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton! Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for our country,” the Grammy-winning singer tweeted Monday.

Carey’s tweet caused chatter as many online picked up on the apparent intentional usage of the title.

On Tuesday, Hillary Clinton responded to the pop star’s post tweeting, “The honor is ours; it’s not every day you meet a queen.”

Carey’s seemingly overt political statement ran in contrast to comments she’s made in the past.

When asked during a 2016 interview whether she supported Clinton or Trump, Carey explained that she did not want to be “vocal” about her political views. She did, however, acknowledge her use of a Hillary Clinton picture as her avatar online.

“It’s so hard because I’m just an entertainer,” Carey told TV host Andy Cohen at the time. “I’m not a political analyst. So I don’t want to be vocal about my true feelings about all of this, but I have them.”