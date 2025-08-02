Mandy Moore tells hit-and-run driver 'hope your karma finds you' after family rear-end crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mandy Moore blasted a driver who fled the scene after hitting the actress and her family.

On Friday, Moore, 41, who shares sons Gus, 4, and Ozzie, 2, and daughter Louise, 10 months, with her husband Taylor Goldsmith, 39, vented her fury over the alleged incident in a since-expired post she shared on her Instagram story, according to Page Six.

"The woman who rear ended my family and then drove off we pulled over, hope your karma finds you," the "This Is Us" alum wrote.

"Thankfully everyone was ok but what kind of human does that?" Moore added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Moore's representative for comment.

Moore and her family have been navigating a challenging time after their home was among those ravaged by the deadly L.A. fires last January. The "Only Hope" singer and Goldsmith's house in Altadena was partially destroyed by the Eaton Fire.

Moore's brother-in-law Griffin Goldsmith and sister-in-law Kit Goldsmith, who lived nearby, lost their home completely in the fire. The house belonging to the actress's mother-in-law and father-in-law was also destroyed.

Shortly after the fires, Moore hit back at haters who criticized her for sharing a GoFundMe campaign to help Griffin and Kit.

In a post on her Instagram page, Moore shared that Griff and Kit were expecting their first baby soon and "they need our support now more than ever."

"Griff is a touring musician and also lost his entire arsenal of drums/percussion he uses to make a living. It’s all so much. So many have asked how to help during this unimaginable and stressful time…Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild," Moore wrote.

Moore later edited her caption to address people who are concerned about whether she plans on financially helping her family.

"And people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic," she wrote.

"Of course we are. Our buddy Matt started this go fund me and i’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. no one is forcing you to do anything," she concluded.

In February, Moore took to social media to express her frustration with Amazon after a package was allegedly delivered to her mother-in home that was destroyed in the LA fires .

"Do better, Amazon. Can we not have better discretion than to leave a package at a residence that no longer exists? This is my mother and father-in-law’s home. Smh," Moore wrote on her Instagram stories alongside a photo of the alleged package in front of the demolished home.

"We’ve reached out to Ms. Moore via Instagram to apologize for this and to ask for more information from her in-laws so we're better able investigate what happened here," Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly told Fox News Digital.

Kelly continued, "For weeks, we’ve advised those who are delivering on our behalf in southern California to use discretion in areas that were impacted by wildfires – especially if it involves delivering to a damaged home – that clearly didn’t happen here."

In May, Moore called out Los Angeles County over the "meaningless protocol" preventing communities from rebuilding after fires destroyed thousands of structures in January.

The "A Walk To Remember" star shared that she has found it "impossible" to rebuild her home.

"Thanks, LA County for making it as frustrating and impossible to rebuild after the fires as possible," Moore wrote in an Instagram story, according to Us Weekly . "Shouldn’t be surprised but it’s mind boggling the red tape and hoops they’re putting us all through."

"It’s maddening and heartless … the endless hoops and meaningless protocol LA County is asking of fire victims who want to rebuild and get their lives back," she added. "Wasn’t California going to make this as easy as possible?"

A few days later, the New Hampshire native had more to say, writing, "6 permits issued in Altadena. 10,000 structures burned down. The pace is glacial. The nonsensical red tape they have in place that prevents those of that are ready to rebuild is just mind-boggling.

"And I say this as someone with privilege: we have insurance, plans, a contractor, etc… everyone deserves an advocate and a system that is streamlined and supports success. People want to get the ball rolling and start to piece their lives back together."

"We JUST finished building one of the structures that burned down [this past] November. We have all the plans and permits ready to go and we were just told we have to resubmit everything and start over," she explained. "For no reason. LA County should want success stories right now but instead, they're focused on antiquated protocol. This is why people are leaving California in droves. They make it impossible."