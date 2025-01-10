Mandy Moore tells critics to 'kindly F off' after backlash for sharing her family's fire relief fundraiser

Mandy Moore is hitting back at haters questioning if she's financially helping her in-laws after they lost their home during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to share that her brother-in-law, Griff, and her sister-in-law, Kit, lost their home in the Eaton Fire. The "This Is Us" star shared that Griff and Kit are expecting their first baby soon and "they need our support now more than ever."

"Griff is a touring musician and also lost his entire arsenal of drums/percussion he uses to make a living. It’s all so much. So many have asked how to help during this unimaginable and stressful time…Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild," Moore wrote.

ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

Moore later edited her caption to address people who are concerned about whether she plans on financially helping her family.

"And people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic," she wrote.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

"Of course we are. Our buddy Matt started this go fund me and i’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. no one is forcing you to do anything," she concluded.

Moore was personally affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

PACIFIC PALISADES INFERNO FORCES THOUSANDS TO FLEE CALIFORNIA HOMES; GOV. NEWSOM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Earlier this week, the actress shared on her Instagram account that she was able to visit her former neighborhood and witness the devastation first-hand.

"We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact," Moore began.

"We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. no one is forcing you to do anything." — Mandy Moore

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

"We lost Taylor and griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned. We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt," she continued.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong."

Prior to posting in the aftermath of the fire, Moore shared videos of herself and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, evacuating their home in Altadena and going to a friend's house.

"Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all, so many have lost, including my family. My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too," she captioned her post. "Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together. Sending love to all affected and on the front lines trying to get this under control."

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

The Eaton Fire has claimed at least seven lives. Growth of that fire "has been significantly stopped," Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone announced Thursday.

The Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, Kenneth Fire, Hurst Fire and Lidia Fire have burned more than 27,000 acres in the Los Angeles area, officials say.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP