Mandy Moore says she will have an unmedicated birth due to rare blood condition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mandy Moore shared she will have an unmedicated birth with her second child this fall due to a rare blood condition.

Moore, 38, opened up about going without an epidural during birth due to her diagnosis of an autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).

"My platelets are too low for an epidural," Moore shared in an interview with "Today Parents." "It was awful. But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again."

She continued: "I wish medication was an option — just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we'll just push forth like we did last time."

MANDY MOORE WELCOMES BABY BOY AUGUST: 'HE WAS PUNCTUAL AND ARRIVED RIGHT ON HIS DUE DATE'

The "This is Us" star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, already share their 17-month-old son August, who she delivered unmedicated.

On Thursday, Moore took to her Instagram story to share a positive update on her pregnancy so far.

"I am fine. I just have to continue to get my blood checked — my platelet levels checked — throughout pregnancy. They're low, but they've always been low," Moore said, Today reported. "But I'm all good. Everything's good."

According to the Mayo Clinic, ITP could "lead to easy or excessive bruising and bleeding. The bleeding results from unusually low levels of platelets — the cells that help blood clot."

Pregnant women with the disorder are at a "greater risk of heavy bleeding during delivery," the clinic shared.

MANDY MOORE EATS PIZZA NAKED AFTER 2021 EMMYS: 'THE REAL GLAMOUR'

Moore shared that her lack of sleep and busy scheduled worried her regarding her unborn son’s health. The actress decided to end her "In Real Life" tour early.

"I was scared I was going to adversely affect my [unborn] baby and his growth," she said.

"I'd been looking forward to this for a decade and half," she said of being back on tour after 15 years away from the stage. "But ultimately, nothing trumps your health, and the health of your baby."

Moore took to Instagram last month and said that being on tour while pregnant was "too challenging."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Friends, It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am canceling my remaining show dates in 2022," Moore wrote.

She continued: "It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you. When we booked these shows, I wasn't pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed."

"I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home. Thank you for all of your support along the way and thank you in advance for respecting my decision," Moore concluded. "I can't wait to get back out there soon to bring this music and show your way!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moore announced her pregnancy on Instagram in early June. The couple will welcome their second son in the fall.