Mandy Moore gives birth to her second child, introduces him on Instagram: 'He is beyond words'

Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their second child together, a son named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, who is lovingly nicknamed Ozzie.

The couple announced the baby boy's birth on Instagram, posting a series of photos of them holding their new bundle of joy. The caption celebrated his birth and highlighted the instant love they felt when the baby arrived.

"Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," Moore wrote in her caption.

"Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding," Moore's caption continued. "He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!"

MANDY MOORE HONORS AIRLINE PILOT FATHER AS HE RETIRES AFTER 42 YEARS: 'I HOPE YOU’RE PROUD'

Moore and Goldsmith are already parents to 1-year-old August Harrison Goldsmith, who is heavily featured on Moore's Instagram and is nicknamed Gus.

The "This Is Us" star announced her second pregnancy in June 2022 by posting a picture of her older son wearing a T-Shirt that said "Big Brother." She broke the news soon after the series finale of "This Is Us" aired, writing, "One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start … and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited."

Her second pregnancy came while she was on tour to promote her newest album "In Real Life." Although the tour was planned prior to her finding out she was pregnant, she thought she would still be able to carry on because she was able to tour while pregnant with her first son.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On June 28, however, Moore made the announcement that she had decided to cancel her tour out of concern for the health of her and her unborn baby. She admitted to not getting enough sleep while on the road and that all the travel was taking an unexpected toll on her body.

"Although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed," she said in her announcement. "I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first, and the best place for me to be right now is at home."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just last week, she posted a photo of her and Gus cuddling, saying she is trying to soak up all the final moments having him as her only child and spending as much time with him as possible.