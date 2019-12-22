'The Mandalorian' star Jake Cannavale says new 'Star Wars' movie a 'f--king failure'

Jake Cannavale, a member of the "Star Wars" family, is far from pleased with the franchise's latest installment, "The Rise of Skywalker."

The 24-year-old actor and son of "Station Agent" star Bobby Cannavale appears in the "Star Wars" spinoff series "The Mandalorian" on Disney+, and took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the new movie.

"I'm in the Star Wars universe now!!!" the 24-year-old wrote online. "So surely I can't speak ill of Episode IX right???... WRONG," wrote Cannavale on his Instagram story, which has since expired. "Rise of Skywalker was hands down the worst Star Wars movie. An absolute f--king failure... Rise of Skywalker (btw dumb--s title) was worse than 'Phantom Menace' AND 'Last Jedi' combined. Fight me."

'STAR WARS' A LOOK BACK AT THE FRANCHISE BEFORE 'THE RISE OF SKYWALKER'

Cannavale guest-starred in the sci-fi show as an aspiring bounty hunter -- only the actor's 13th credited role.

When a fan asked if he'd still be upset if he had been cast in the movie, Cannavale said he'd have been even more frustrated.

"Honestly, I think I'd be more mad. Obviously I can't speak on behalf of the cast. To some actors this is just a job and maybe they're just happy to be working. To which I say more power to them," he said. Also, maybe they f---king loved the new 'Star Wars!' In which case that's f---king dope that they got to work on something they truly got to enjoy."

SURPRISE 'STAR WARS' CELEBRITY CAMEOS THROUGH THE YEARS (AND IN THE NEW ONE)

Cannavale then explained where his frustration came from.

"Personally, I've been a huge Star Wars fan since I was a kid," he admitted. "And I felt pretty let down by the overall laziness of this new trilogy, and also a bit angry at the entitlement of it for pretty much seizing control of the franchise as a whole by basically [saying], 'Nah we don't like the ending that everybody's been cool with for decades, let's change it!'"

Cannavale's other roles include a few appearances in "Nurse Jackie" and the zombie film "Eat Brains Love."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He concluded his message, saying: "I personally would feel pretty depressed if I was in the new 'Star Wars' movie (as a main character I mean. If I was a dude wearing an alien puppet or whatever I'd be f--king stoked…but still.)"