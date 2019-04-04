Man claims Meghan Markle, Prince Harry took his Instagram name without asking

An Instagram user with the username "sussexroyal" — the new account belonging to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — said he had his name changed without his knowledge so that English royalty could use it instead.

Kevin Keiley, of England, said he received a text message from his son notifying him that his Instagram handle was changed. Confused, he told the BBC he looked on the social media app.

MEGHAN MARKLE REJOINS INSTAGRAM WITH PRINCE HARRY, SHARES SWEET FIRST POST

"I thought, 'What's that all about?' He said, 'Look on Instagram,'" Keiley said. "So I looked on Instagram and suddenly my handle wasn't @sussexroyal anymore it was @ _sussexroyal_."

He said that his username stemmed from two parts: He used "sussex" because he's from West Sussex, and "royal" because he's a fan of Reading FC, a professional soccer club in England nicknamed "the Royals."

He told the news outlet's Radio 1 Newsbeat that he didn't post to his account often, but would often follow along with other users' posts. Instagram, which did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, reportedly said Keiley's account had been inactive.

The Duke and Duchess of Success launched their official Instagram account on Tuesday, just weeks before Markle is expected to give birth to the couple's first child.

PRINCE HARRY SLAMS SOCIAL MEDIA JUST DAYS AFTER JOINING INSTAGRAM, SAYS HE WANTS 'FORTNITE' BANNED

The pair's debut was so popular that it broke an Instagram record -- it took them 5 hours, 45 minutes to get to 1 million followers. As of Thursday afternoon, @sussexroyal had 3.6 million followers.

“Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues," the couple captioned their first post. "We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Keiley said nobody asked him if he'd be willing to change his Instagram handle, and said he's "annoyed" about it.

He has, however, managed to keep his Twitter handle of the same name (for the time being.)