Celebrity News
Published

Man arrested trying to break into David Schwimmer’s home: cops

New York Post
A man was arrested for trying to break into actor David Schwimmer’s Manhattan pad with a brick Sunday morning, a high-ranking police source told The Post.

Cops busted Eric Rosa, 29, in the backyard of the “Friends” star’s East Village townhouse around 12:30 a.m., the source said.

Rosa was caught with a brick in his hand, sources said.

He was charged with weapons possession and criminal trespass.

It’s unclear if Schwimmer was home at the time of the incident — or who called 911.

