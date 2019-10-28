Man arrested trying to break into David Schwimmer’s home: cops
A man was arrested for trying to break into actor David Schwimmer’s Manhattan pad with a brick Sunday morning, a high-ranking police source told The Post.
Cops busted Eric Rosa, 29, in the backyard of the “Friends” star’s East Village townhouse around 12:30 a.m., the source said.
Rosa was caught with a brick in his hand, sources said.
He was charged with weapons possession and criminal trespass.
It’s unclear if Schwimmer was home at the time of the incident — or who called 911.