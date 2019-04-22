Mallary Hope says Dolly Parton inspired her country music career

Mallary Hope is revealing the inspiration behind her country music career.

Speaking with Todd Starnes during FOX News' "The Todd Starnes Radio Show" on Monday, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter shared that icon Dolly Parton was the reason she "picked up a guitar" and "started writing songs."

"I just wanted to be just like her and she loves the Lord," the "Love Lives On" songstress explained. "My dad's a pastor. I grew up singing in the church, but I wanted to be a country singer. And so I really just looked up to her and loved everything she ever sang."

Hope also recalled being a kid and hearing that Parton would get a cabin in the Smoky Mountains whenever she would make a record.

"She would just take her guitar and her Bible and that's how she would write songs," Hope said, adding that when she was around 16 or 17 years old, she followed suit.

"I would just go get a cabin and take my dog and my Bible and write songs."

Currently, Hope is gearing up to release her first-ever full-length album, "Out Of My Hands," on April 26.