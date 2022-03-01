Ukraine President Zelenskyy thanks Prince William, Kate Middleton for support amid Russia's invasion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday thanked Prince William and Kate Middleton for pledging their support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

Zelenskyy's shout out to the British royal couple was sent via Twitter in the early morning hours.

"Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens," Zelenskyy's tweet reads.

The Ukraine president added: "Good will triumph."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine stretched into a sixth day Tuesday. Satellite imagery showed a 40-mile Russian convoy approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials are set to continue after an inconclusive start Monday in Belarus.

Zelenskyy's tweet was in response to a message of support the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared on Saturday.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future," the tweet read.

Hours prior to William and Kate's Twitter post, Zelenskyy posted a video to social media showing himself walking around the streets of Kyiv after a night of artillery fire in different parts of the city, telling the nation, "I'm here."

Zelenskyy said in a short video address to Ukrainians, "We will defend our country," and said that there's a lot of false information online.

"There's a lot of fake information online that I call on our army to lay down arms, and that there's evacuation," Zelenskyy said. "I'm here. We won't lay down our arms. We will defend our country."

"Glory to Ukraine," he added.

