From Ukraine, Maksim Chmerkovskiy says he's 'really not good,' calls for revolution in Russia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Dancing With the Stars" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy gave fans an update on how he is doing in Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues .

"I'm really not good right this moment," the Ukrainian-born dancer shared to his X followers. "I see videos of people who's (sic) legs were torn off minutes ago from the shelling that is going on in Kharkov RIGHT NOW. I won't post that stuff but I see all of them and it's extremely disturbing. INNOCENT PEOPLE ARE BEING KILLED!!!!"

Chmerkovskiy also called on Russians to start a revolution over President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"Russia needs a revolution!!! Russian people are being lied to!!," he wrote. "Russians! Wake up! It will take you generations to get over this and generations of people around the world will never forgive you!!!"

He also spoke directly to his fellow dancers in the Russian ballroom world.

"And a quick suggestion to all my Russian ballroom friends: change your leadership or change your country because, as it stands... YOU ARE NOT WELCOMED ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD!!!"

MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY SAYS UKRAINIAN CITIZENS ARE 'BEING MOBILIZED,' 'WHOLE COUNTRY' TO GO TO WAR

GRAPH

Chmerkovskiy's wife and fellow " Dancing with the Stars " pro, Peta Murgatroyd, previously pleaded for his safe return on social media.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Please pray for my husband Maks. I don't usually ask these things from my social media network, however today is extremely hard and the next few will be even harder," she wrote on Instagram last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The invasion, anticipated for weeks, amounts to Europe’s largest ground conflict since World War II. It could also portend the emergence of a new "Iron Curtain" between the West and Russia with global repercussions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.