Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon claims she paid for college herself

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon revealed she paid her own way through college.

The 24-year-old musician told Vogue that she's not a "talentless rich kid," but has worked hard for the things she's accomplished - including paying her own college tuition.

"People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her, but I'm not," Leon told Vogue in an interview published Friday.

The pop star's daughter also emphasized that she lives in Bushwick, a New York City neighborhood away from the Hollywood buzz, so that she can "disappear into its polyglot creative community."

MADONNA'S DAUGHTER LOURDES LEON PARTIES THE NIGHT AWAY AT LONDON FASHION WEEK

Leon, who is the daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon, was one of eight models chosen for Vogue's September cover issue titled, "Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Other models included in the photoshop were Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Precious Lee, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi and Yumi Nu.

Leon shared a shot from the photoshoot Thursday on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Somethin must have been realll funny," she captioned the post while tagging all of the people involved in the photoshoot.