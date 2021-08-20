Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 27, pack on the PDA while celebrating pop star's 63rd birthday

Madonna and her 27-year-old boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, were spotted packing on the PDA during the pop star's Italian birthday vacation.

The 63-year-old musician was joined by Williams and her family to celebrate the occasion. The family and their entourage explored the city of Lecce, Italy on Tuesday.

Madonna had lunch with her children – daughter Lourdes Leon, son Rocco Ritchie and her twins, Stella and Estere -- amid the vacation.

The pop star shared photos of her family and Williams on her Instagram earlier this week.

MADONNA CELEBRATES 63RD BIRTHDAY IN ITALY WITH BOYFRIEND, KIDS

Madonna and Williams were first linked back in December of 2019 after the two were photographed getting cozy in Miami. Williams began dancing for Madonna back in 2015 and even went on tour with her.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Like A Prayer" singer's birthday celebrations came as Madonna announced a new partnership with Warner Music Group. The record label conglomerate will now be in charge of Madonna's entire musical catalogue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration," Madonna said in a press release about the partnership. "They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalog from the last 40 years."