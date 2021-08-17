Madonna celebrates 63rd birthday in Italy with boyfriend and kids

Madonna celebrated her 63rd birthday with her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and her kids in Italy this week.

"Let the birthday games begin," the musician captioned a photo album on social media.

Madonna was glammed out in a multi-colored dress and heels as she ate ice cream and mingled with friends. The "Like a Prayer" singer shares son Rocco Ritchie, 21, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, with Carlos Leon, son David Banda, 15, and twin daughters Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 8.

In a separate video captioned "Mambo Italiano," Madonna shared a clip of her family on a private plane while Dean Martin's "That’s Amore" plays.

MADONNA TO DIRECT, CO-WRITE BIOPIC ABOUT HER LIFE

The Grammy-winner began dating Williams, 27, in 2019. He's a dancer who reportedly started working with Madonna in 2015 and went on tour with her.

On Monday, Madonna and Warner Music Group announced a new, career-spanning partnership.

She confirmed the news in a press release and also tweeted , "Madonna and Warner Music Group today announced a milestone, career-spanning global partnership that includes a new agreement for her entire recorded music catalog."

The deal encompasses her entire Sire/Maverick/Warner catalog, including global smash albums such as "Madonna," "Like a Virgin," "True Blue," "Like a Prayer," and "Ray of Light."

MADONNA GETS FIRST TATTOO IN HONOR OF HER KIDS

It also includes her three most recent studio albums, "MDNA," "Rebel Heart," and "Madame X," which will join the Warner catalog beginning in 2025. All in all, the new pact includes 17 studio albums plus singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums, and compilations, the press release detailed.

Over the course of her career, Madonna has sold over 300 million records and won seven Grammy Awards. She was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On October 8, Madonna will be releasing her documentary film, "Madame X," exclusively on Paramount+, which follows the musician on her 2019 tour.