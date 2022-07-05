Macy Gray to Piers Morgan: Gender-affirming surgery doesn't make you a woman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Grammy award-winning singer Macy Gray described her definition of a woman during an appearance on Piers Morgan's show "Piers Morgan Uncensored," igniting fierce backlash after she offered her controversial perspective on gender-affirming surgery in the episode streaming now on Fox Nation.

In the episode that aired Monday, Gray said that she does not consider transgender women who have undergone sex reassignment surgery to be women.

"I will say this, and everybody’s going to hate me, but as a woman, just because you go change your parts doesn’t make a woman. Sorry," Gray said.

"You feel that?" Morgan asked.

"I know that for a fact," Gray responded. "Like, if you want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will, because that’s what you want. But that doesn’t make you a woman, just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got a surgery."

The conversation focused on the national debate surrounding the participation of transgender athletes in female sports.

Gray maintained that "women go through a completely unique experience and surgery, finding yourself doesn't change that."

"Being a little girl is a whole epic book and you can't have that just because you want to be a woman," she said. "It's the truth and I don't think you should be called transphobic just because you don't agree. There's a lot of judgment and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is."

Gray later clarified her comments on Twitter and expressed her support for the LGBTQ community.

"There is no bigger admirer of LGBT community than [yours] truly. it takes real balls to be honest about who you are. 'woman' is a title that you earn and become," she wrote. "just like 'man,' there are plenty of females who aren't women yet and every girl gets that."