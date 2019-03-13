Luke Perry's cause of death revealed

Luke Perry‘s death certificate has been released, confirming details about his final days.

According to the document, obtained by TMZ, a service for Perry was held at The Alpha Society funeral home in Burbank, California. The certificate contains omissions, but TMZ reported that the “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star was buried in Dixon, Tennessee, on Monday. Page Six has reached out to Perry’s rep for confirmation.

On March 4, a rep told Page Six Perry died of a massive stroke “surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.”

Perry’s certificate confirmed he died of an ischemic cerebrovascular accident, which is when a blood clot blocks a blood vessel and prevents blood and oxygen from getting to a part of the brain, according to Medline Plus. He was hospitalized at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California.

Perry’s fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, was listed as his health care directive.

After his death, Bauer released a statement, saying in part, “The past 11½ years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support. We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.