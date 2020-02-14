Luke Perry's son Jack, 22, reveals sculpted abs before All Elite Wrestling match

Luke Perry's son, Jack Perry, wrestling career is taking off.

The 22-year-old, who goes by "Jungle Boy" in the ring, showed off his sculpted abs in a mirror selfie Wednesday before fighting before adoring fans in All Elite Wrestling match. The athlete's 8-pack abs were on full display as his long curly hair fell over his shoulder.

"Ready to lock horns and do this thing tonight," he captioned the post.

But unfortunately, according to a Pro Wrestling News Hub recap, Jack lost the match to the villainous Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

"The battle for the future is just getting started," Jack captioned a video that showed off his ring skills.

Jack's resemblance to his dad Luke is uncanny. The "90210" actor died in March at only 52 years old after suffering a massive stroke.

In July, Jack opened up about his father's death to Entertainment Tonight, saying, "The thing that I'm most proud of about my dad, always, is that he was a really good guy."

"And you know, not everyone got the chance to know him. But I think the outreach and support, I think it kind of shows that. I'm happy to see it. He was loved by everybody and it's nice to see that from everybody and it's a nice thing."

Jack also revealed Luke would attend his wrestling matches incognito to not draw attention to himself. "On the way up you gotta wrestle in a bunch of dingy buildings, warehouses, things like that. He came to them all," he said.

"He came and hung out. He wore a disguise a lot of times. He’d be there in a mask of some sort watching."

Luke was also survived by his 19-year-old daughter and Jack's sister, Sophie.