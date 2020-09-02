Coronavirus forces Luke Bryan’s beer, Two Lane Lager, to suspend production

In his 2013 single “Drink a Beer,” Luke Bryan sings that it’s “funny how the good ones go too soon.”

Now, it’s Bryan’s own beer brand, Two Lane, which is gone too soon after just a few months on store shelves. He announced on Twitter this week that the beer’s production has been stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know you love Two Lane Lager (almost as much as we love making it), which is why I’m so sorry to say we had to pause production due to COVID-19,” he wrote.

The country music singer-songwriter with Constellation Brands, the company behind other popular beers like Corona and Modelo, had introduced Two Lane American Golden Lager in February, as the coronavirus was spreading through the U.S. but before most Americans had begun taking more serious safety precautions.

At the time, the company touted Bryan’s involvement in “the entire process” of creating the beer.

“For a long time, I’ve dreamed of creating a beer to enjoy no matter if you are hanging out at one of my shows or at home with friends and family,” the singer said then.

The beer was brewed in Daleville, Va., near the Blue Ridge Mountains, according to its website.

The brewer offered Two Lane in six-packs, 12-packs, 16-ounce single cans and on draft in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia since March 2. They also added a Two Lane-branded hard seltzer.

However, the beer isn’t finished for good. Bryan tweeted that it will be back next year.

“This was a difficult decision, but don’t worry, we’ll be back in March, bigger and better than ever,” he wrote.

Most of Bryan’s planned Proud to be Right Here tour was also canceled this year due to the coronavirus. Like his beer, it has been rescheduled for 2021.

