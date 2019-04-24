Luke Bryan describes outing with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani: 'It’s great to be around them'

Country singer Luke Bryan opened up about being the third wheel at a dinner with fellow musicians and singing competition judges Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Shelton, 42, and Stefani, 49 began dating in 2015 following their respective divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale. At the time, they were both coaches on NBC’s “The Voice.” Bryan now has a lot in common with them as a judge on the ABC revival of “American Idol.”

Stefani shared snippets of their night out together on her Instagram Story. The trio dined at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on April 14. Bryan spoke to Us Weekly about his time socializing with the couple and chatting about their common work.

“We speak about the shows [Idol and The Voice], but we’re really just catching up, wanting to know how the family and everybody else is doing.”

He continued: “It was just fun hanging with them, and anytime I’m able to see them having fun and being happy, it’s great to be around them.”

Bryan went on to explain that Shelton was one of the first people he called when he found out he was being considered as a judge on the “Idol” reboot. Shelton was allegedly very supportive and told the “Knockin’ Boots” singer that he’d love the work involved. Shelton has been a judge on ‘The Voice” since 2011. He’s the only coach to appear on every season of the show besides Adam Levine. Stefani, on the other hand, has coached five times in the past.

“And he was right,” Bryan concluded. “I’ve enjoyed it. It’s a new element in your life. It’s a new challenge. It’s tackling something new, and you learn a lot about entertainment throughout the whole process.