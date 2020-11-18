Lori Loughlin 'weepy' her first night in prison, but has a routine now: report

Lori Loughlin reportedly had a difficult time in prison on her first night before quickly pulling herself together without further incident.

Loughlin began her two-month prison sentence on Oct. 30 for her role in the college admissions scandal. The actress reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., a U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed to Fox News at the time.

People reports that a source who has spoken with Loughlin since she went into lockup says that she’s settled into a routine three weeks into her prison stay. They also note that she hasn’t had any issues with either the guards or other inmates to date.

“She has not had any specific problems," the source tells the outlet. "No one has tried any s--- with her. No one is bullying her. The guards aren’t treating her any differently than other inmates."

The source, however, did note that Loughlin struggled during her first night behind bars, but quickly resolved to serve the remainder of her sentence with dignity.

“She was a little weepy on her first night there," the source told the outlet. "But she pulled herself together quickly. Now she’s resolved to finish her sentence with her head held high.”

The “Fuller House” alum was handed a two-month term behind bars in August after she and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, recruited onto the crew team at the University of Southern California. The two had never participated in the sport.

FCI Dublin is a low-security federal prison for roughly 1,200 female inmates. The BOP spokesperson confirmed it is the same facility where "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman served 11 days of a planned two-week sentence for similar crimes.

In their plea agreement, Loughlin, 56, agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, would serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin's sentence comes early, as a judge decided in August that both she and Giannulli had until Nov. 19 to report to prison.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.