College Admissions Scandal
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli request permission from judge to attend wedding in Mexico

Loughlin and Giannulli noted in their request that they have been adhering to the terms of their probation.

By Yaron Steinbuch | New York Post
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who recently traveled to Cabo San Lucas after spending time in the slammer for their roles in the 2019 college admissions scandal, have asked a judge for permission to return to Mexico for a wedding.

The ex-cons filed court documents seeking approval for a trip to San Jose del Cabo from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, according to TMZ.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, wearing green tie at left, leave the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on April 3, 2019. Loughlin and Giannulli plead guilty to paying money in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, wearing green tie at left, leave the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on April 3, 2019. Loughlin and Giannulli plead guilty to paying money in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The 57-year-old actress and her 58-year-old fashion designer hubby noted in their request that they have been complying with the terms of their probation since being sprung from prison.

Loughlin cited the $150,000 fine she has paid and her community service, while Giannulli said he has paid a $250,000 fine and was making progress with his community service, the outlet reported.

Loughlin and Giannulli posed their daughters as rowing recruits.

Loughlin and Giannulli posed their daughters as rowing recruits. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

The couple added that their probation officers have backed their travel request, which has not yet been granted, TMZ said.

The pair pleaded guilty in 2020 to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud for shelling out a half-million dollars to get their daughters — Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, and Isabella "Bella" Rose Giannulli, 22 — into the University of Southern California under the false pretense of being crew recruits.

Loughlin and Giannulli both spent time behind bars after pleading guilty. Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli were not involved in the legal process.

Loughlin and Giannulli both spent time behind bars after pleading guilty. Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli were not involved in the legal process. (Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Sephora Collection)

In April, Giannulli was allowed to serve the final days of his five-month sentence under house arrest. His wife did two months behind bars before being sprung in December.

