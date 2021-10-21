Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli request permission from judge to attend wedding in Mexico

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who recently traveled to Cabo San Lucas after spending time in the slammer for their roles in the 2019 college admissions scandal, have asked a judge for permission to return to Mexico for a wedding.

The ex-cons filed court documents seeking approval for a trip to San Jose del Cabo from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, according to TMZ.

The 57-year-old actress and her 58-year-old fashion designer hubby noted in their request that they have been complying with the terms of their probation since being sprung from prison.

Loughlin cited the $150,000 fine she has paid and her community service, while Giannulli said he has paid a $250,000 fine and was making progress with his community service, the outlet reported.

OLIVIA JADE ‘EXCITED’ FOR MOM LORI LOUGHLIN'S RETURN TO TV FOLLOWING COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

The couple added that their probation officers have backed their travel request, which has not yet been granted, TMZ said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The pair pleaded guilty in 2020 to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud for shelling out a half-million dollars to get their daughters — Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, and Isabella "Bella" Rose Giannulli, 22 — into the University of Southern California under the false pretense of being crew recruits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In April, Giannulli was allowed to serve the final days of his five-month sentence under house arrest. His wife did two months behind bars before being sprung in December.