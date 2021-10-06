Olivia Jade 'excited' for mom Lori Loughlin's return to TV following college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli is supporting her mom, Lori Loughlin, as she prepares to return to TV following a two-year break while she dealt with the college admissions scandal.

The "Full House" star’s entire family seems to be getting back to work as Olivia Jade is in the midst of competing on the latest season of "Dancing with the Stars" alongside pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

The duo sat down with Entertainment Tonight’s Matt Cohen after this week’s show where the YouTube star was asked about her mom’s return to her "When Calls the Heart" role.

"I'm super excited for her," Jade said with a big smile.

Olivia Jade is probably feeling a kinship with her mom right now as she too faced some critics who questioned her return to the public eye after it came to light that her parents, Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were involved in the scheme.

The duo pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to get her and her sister, Isabella, enrolled at the University of Southern California as recruits on the crew team despite neither girl ever participating in the sport.

Loughlin was fired from her role on the Netflix revival series " Fuller House " as well as from Hallmark series "When Calls the Heart" after her involvement came to light in 2019. However, last week Deadline reported that Loughlin is making her return to acting by reprising her Abigail Stanton character in the "When Calls the Heart" spinoff series, "When Hope Calls" upon its Season 2 return to GAC Family.

Loughlin will reportedly appear in the two-part Season 2 premiere titled "When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas." The Dec. 18 premiere will mark the actress’ first foray into acting, or any public appearance outside of court, since essentially stepping away from the profession as she dealt with the fallout from the scandal.

In December, Loughlin finished serving two months behind bars for her role in the scandal. She agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli, meanwhile, was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service in addition to a five-month prison sentence. He got out of prison in April.