Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli's home burglarized, estimated $1M in jewelry stolen: police

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are the latest celebrities in the Los Angeles area to have their home burglarized, Fox News can report.

A sergeant confirmed to Fox News Digital that the "Full House" actor and her husband's Hollywood Hills home was burglarized on Jan. 3.

Police confirmed the famous couple was not home at the time of the incident. As of Saturday, there are still no suspects.

$1 million worth of jewelry was estimated to have been stolen, police said.

Fox News Digital was told burglars made entry into the home, dressed in black. A housekeeper and private security alerted police to the incident. However, video footage has made it difficult to nail down suspects, authorities said.

Detectives are still investigating the crime.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the couple's reps and attorneys for comment.

News of the burglary comes just one day after Loughlin and Giannulli attended Bob Saget's funeral in Los Angeles. The couple was photographed wearing all black to the service, which was reportedly attended by 300 people, according to TMZ.

The burglary follows a string of crimes that have taken place in Los Angeles in recent weeks involving high-profile celebrities. Earlier this month, three masked armed robbers ransacked the multimillion-dollar mansion of influencer Florence Mirsky in Los Angeles ’ San Fernando Valley, leaving two house-sitters zip-tied , according to police.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on the 3800 block of Sherwood Place, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital. Two female victims, reportedly a housekeeper and a friend, were sleeping when they were "awakened by the lights being turned on inside the residence."

The suspects entered the bedroom, "pointing a handgun and rifle at them," police said.

Property was taken from the residence including the cell phones of both victims. According to reports, Mirsky is a co-founder of confectionary company Koko Nuggz based in California. She is reportedly 40 years old and is known as the former partner of Grammy-winning producer Scott Storch, who has produced music for some of the world's biggest musicians, including Beyonce, Drake and Lil' Kim .

The death of Jacqueline Avant , a well-known philanthropist and wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, in her Beverly Hills home last month furthered fears about the uptick in brazen home invasion robberies in and around Los Angeles.

