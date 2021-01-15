Lori Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli asks to serve remainder of five-month prison sentence at home

Mossimo Giannulli has requsted to leave prison early and serve out the remainder of his five-month sentence at home after spending eight weeks in solitary confinement.

Attorneys for Lori Loughlin's husband filed court documents on Thursday requesting "he be released from the custody of the Bureau of Prisons and serve the remaining portion of his prison sentence in home confinement."

Up until Wednesday, Giannulli spent 56 days in solitary quarantine, the filing states. His attorneys say this, as well as the need for prison populations to be reduced due to COVID-19 risks, present "extraordinary and compelling reasons for the Court to grant Mr. Giannulli's requested relief."

The filing also notes that Giannulli himself has "exhausted administrative remedies by asking BOP to transfer him to home confinement."

A memo in support of Giannulli's request also filed Thursday shines a light on the actress's husband's time in prison thus far. According to the filing, Giannulli reported to a prison in Lompoc, Calif., on Nov. 19 and expected "to be quarantined with other minimum security prisoners for a short period of time before being confirmed COVID-negative, and then released from quarantine to serve his sentence at the minimum security camp."

"Instead, Mr. Giannulli was immediately placed in solitary confinement in a small cell at the adjacent medium-security penitentiary," the filing claims.

For 56 days, Giannulli was in solitary confinement "24 hours per day with only three short 20 minute breaks per week."

The court docs note that Giannulli was finally transferred to a minimum-security camp on January 13.

"This means Mr. Giannulli spent almost 40% of his total sentence confined in solitary quarantine, despite testing negative for COVID-19 at least ten times and despite his counsel's multiple requests that BOP release him from quarantine," the filing continues.

The memo goes on to claim Giannulli's incarceration has been "far more extreme than what the Court recommended."

The Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Online prison records viewed by Fox News show that the 57-year-old is expected to be released from Lompoc on April 17.

Meanwhile, Loughlin completed her two-month prison sentence weeks ago. She was released from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Dublin, Calif., on Dec. 28.

Back in August, Loughlin and her fashion designer husband pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

In their plea agreement, Loughlin, agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service in addition to a five-month prison sentence.