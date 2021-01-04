Lori Loughlin 'would love to start working again' following prison release: report

Lori Loughlin is ready to get back to work, according to a new report.

After serving two months in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal, the 56-year-old actress apparently wants to return to her showbiz roots and has reportedly started talking about "getting her life back."

"[Lori] would love to start working again one day, but she is scared people won't work with her," a source told Entertainment Tonight. The insider also claimed that the mom of two has already "had her team put out feelers."

Loughlin was released from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Dublin, Calif., on Dec. 28.

The star's time behind bars was "unlike anything" she "has ever experienced in her life," the outlet's insider source claimed, adding that going home "was like a dream come true."

According to the source, Loughlin's daughters -- Olivia Jade, 21, and Isabella Rose, 22 -- made her welcome back home "perfect."

"Her girls put together a special homecoming with flowers, welcome home decorations and her favorite foods," the source described. "She was emotionally overwhelmed by how much she missed them and still has to remind herself that if anything good came out of all this it's their closeness and renewed faith in their tightknit family."

Still, the source noted that Loughlin is "counting the days until her husband is home." Mossimo Giannulli continues to serve his five-month prison sentence at a federal facility in Lompoc, Calif.

"Lori spent her first week [at home] appreciating every minute of settling in and spending time with her girls. Now that she is safe at home and getting back into her routine, she is finding it very difficult to not to worry about Mossimo," the insider said.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband were handed prison sentences last year after they pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

Loughlin's release means she's one step closer to putting the nationwide scandal behind her, although it's important to note her sentence isn't officially complete now that she's been released.

In their plea agreement, Loughlin agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service in addition to a five-month prison sentence.

The pair reportedly paid off their fines in November.

