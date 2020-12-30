Lori Loughlin 'stressed' over husband Mossimo Giannulli being in prison: report

She may be out of prison, but Lori Loughlin's hardships aren't over just yet.

Just days ago, the "Full House" alum, 56, was released from prison after serving two months for her involvement in the College Admissions Scandal.

Though she's now been reunited with her daughters -- Olivia Jade and Isabelle Rose -- and is no doubt looking forward to the future, the actress is reportedly still "stressed" about her husband, Mossimo Giannulli being behind bars.

The 57-year-old designer reported for his five-month prison sentence on Nov. 19, just under a month after his wife reported for her own sentence.

"She is very relieved and happy to be home," a source told People magazine. "She has felt stressed about Mossimo, but got an update that he is doing OK."

The insider noted that, as was the case with Loughlin, the coronavirus pandemic has affected Giannulli's time in prison.

"[Giannulli] has also been isolated because of COVID," they explained. "This whole nightmare won't stop completely until Mossimo is released too. But Lori still seems positive. She spent yesterday with her girls and she is looking forward to the new year."

Reps for the star declined to comment.

After Loughlin was released on Monday, a source who spoke to the outlet said that Loughlin immediately went from the prison to meet with her daughters for an emotional and tearful reunion in Los Angeles.

"It’s the end of a very long ordeal," the insider said. They added that she is "beyond relieved that she can put her prison sentence behind her."

"It's the most stressful thing she has ever dealt with," the source continued. "She plans on spending New Year's with Olivia and Bella."

Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud back in May. Giannulli, for his part, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

