Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Heather Locklear

Lorenzo Lamas and Heather Locklear set to make their first public outing as a couple at fan event

Lamas announced the couple will appear together at the Chiller Theatre Expo in Parsippany, New Jersey this month

By Janelle Ash Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of April 15 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of April 15

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are taking their relationship public this month.

On Wednesday, Lamas took to X to announce that he and Locklear will be at the Chiller Theatre Expo, which is taking place at the Hilton hotel in Parsippany, New Jersey from April 24–26.

"Looking forward to seeing all of my peeps. She is too," Lamas wrote on the social platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Lorenzo Lamas next to Heather Locklear

Lorenzo Lamas and Heather Locklear are taking their romance public later this month. (Bobby Bank/Getty Images; Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The announcement came just a day after a representative for Lamas confirmed to E! News that the pair are seeing each other. Representatives for Locklear and Lamas did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

80S ICONS HEATHER LOCKLEAR AND LORENZO LAMAS ARE OFFICIALLY TOGETHER AFTER DECADES OF HIGH-PROFILE ROMANCES

Locklear and Lamas have been a rumored couple since TMZ pushed photos of them celebrating New Year's Eve together in Las Vegas.

"Looking forward to seeing all of my peeps. She is too."

— Lorenzo Lamas

Last May, Locklear ended her five-year relationship and engagement to Chris Heisser. In 2021, Locklear told People that a marriage to Heisser was "not so important."

"We’re together, and we love each other and support each other. And really, that’s all that matters," she told the outlet at the time.

Locklear and Lamas have a long history of relationships.

Heather Locklear, Lorenzo Lamas

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are reportedly dating. (Harry Langdon/Getty Images; Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

The "Melrose Place" actress was married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993, a pairing that drew major media attention during the height of both of their careers.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In 1994, she married Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, and the couple had a daughter before eventually divorcing in 2007. Over the years, Locklear has also been linked to several other figures, including an engagement to her "Melrose Place" co-star, Jack Wagner.

Tommy Lee and Heather Locklear

Tommy Lee of Motley Crue was previously married to Heather Locklear. (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lamas has had a notably eventful relationship history, including five marriages.

He was first married to Victoria Hilbert in the early 1980s, followed by a marriage to publicist Michele Cathy Smith.

Lorenzo Lamas

Lorenzo Lamas has been married five times. (Gilbert Flores)

He later married actress Kathleen Kinmont in 1989, and after their divorce, he wed Playboy Playmate Shauna Sand in 1996; the couple had three daughters before separating in the early 2000s. In 2011, Lamas married Shawna Craig, though they eventually divorced as well.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending

Close modal

Continue