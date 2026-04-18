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Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Heather Locklear dating Lorenzo Lamas, reality star suffered stroke

Cheryl Ladd defied 'Charlie's Angels' producers with 'tiniest bikini ever,' Bruce Springsteen's former drummer spoke about the singer slamming Trump

By Fox News Staff Fox News
A split image of Heather Locklear, Lorenzo Lamas and Dr. Pimple Popper, Sandra Lee

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are dating. Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as "Dr. Pimple Popper," revealed she suffered a stroke. (Getty Images)

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HEART TO HEART - 80s icons Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are officially together after decades of high-profile romances.

HEALTH WAKE-UP - Reality star Dr. Pimple Popper suffered a stroke while filming her show, says part of her brain ‘died.’

Cheryl Ladd in a glamorous pose against a red backdrop.

Cheryl Ladd, seen here in 1979, recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of "Charlie's Angels" at PaleyFest in Los Angeles. (Harry Langdon Photo/American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

SIZZLING REBELLION - ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Cheryl Ladd defied producers with ‘tiniest bikini ever’ to make her point.

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SOUNDING OFF - Bruce Springsteen's former drummer pushes back on the Boss's political attacks on Trump: ‘Gotta have respect.’

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley stunned in a string bikini in new photos she shared on social media. (Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram)

AGELESS BEAUTY - Elizabeth Hurley shows off her figure in a daring string bikini while promoting her swimwear brand at 60.

ACCUSATIONS FLY - Katy Perry fights back against Ruby Rose's 'categorically false' sexual assault allegations.

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DESERT NO-SHOW - Coachella band drops out after lead singer suffers 'acute brain injury,' fractured neck.

Split photo of Sydney Sweeney in an oversized white button-down shirt and denim shorts leans against a warm-toned wall; Sweeney in a fitted t-shirt and light denim shorts poses sideways with hands on hips.

Sydney Sweeney posed for a new American Eagle ad campaign after the first resulted in controversy. (American Eagle)

CUTOFF COMEBACK - Sydney Sweeney doubles down with American Eagle after controversial 'Great Jeans' campaign.

PALACE POWER PLAY - Queen Elizabeth’s aide, nicknamed 'AK-47,' clashed with Prince Harry in explosive ‘Tiaragate’: experts.

TRIVIA TIME - This ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star just stunned in a new photo — can you guess who?

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This article was written by Fox News staff.

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