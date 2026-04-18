Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Heather Locklear dating Lorenzo Lamas, reality star suffered stroke

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HEART TO HEART - 80s icons Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are officially together after decades of high-profile romances.

HEALTH WAKE-UP - Reality star Dr. Pimple Popper suffered a stroke while filming her show, says part of her brain ‘died.’

SIZZLING REBELLION - ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Cheryl Ladd defied producers with ‘tiniest bikini ever’ to make her point.

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SOUNDING OFF - Bruce Springsteen's former drummer pushes back on the Boss's political attacks on Trump: ‘Gotta have respect.’

AGELESS BEAUTY - Elizabeth Hurley shows off her figure in a daring string bikini while promoting her swimwear brand at 60.

ACCUSATIONS FLY - Katy Perry fights back against Ruby Rose's 'categorically false' sexual assault allegations.

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DESERT NO-SHOW - Coachella band drops out after lead singer suffers 'acute brain injury,' fractured neck.

CUTOFF COMEBACK - Sydney Sweeney doubles down with American Eagle after controversial 'Great Jeans' campaign.

PALACE POWER PLAY - Queen Elizabeth’s aide, nicknamed 'AK-47,' clashed with Prince Harry in explosive ‘Tiaragate’: experts.

TRIVIA TIME - This ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star just stunned in a new photo — can you guess who?