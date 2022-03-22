iHeartRadio Music Awards host LL Cool J sends ‘love and support’ to Ukraine during show: ‘We stand with them’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LL Cool J, the host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, took time to send love to Ukraine amid the show Tuesday night.

"Before we continue, I want to send love and support to the people of Ukraine," LL Cool J said following the announcement of the first two sets of awards.

"Our prayers are with the innocent people who have lost their lives as the result of this terrible war and with the Ukrainian citizens. They are all living through this crisis every day and I think it's very important that we send our prayers and our love to them and let them know that we stand with them.

"We join the Ukrainian people and wish you a speedy and just resolution."

"Slava Ukraini," he added, which translates to "Glory to Ukraine."

LL Cool J opened the iHeartRadio Music Awards, airing on FOX, with a medley of songs. The rapper wore a red tracksuit with a matching red beanie. He accessorized with sunglasses and white sneakers.

The rapper was joined by backup dancers at one point during the performance. LL Cool J noted how it "felt good" to be back performing live in front of an audience.

This isn't the first music awards show to acknowledge the Russia-Ukraine war.

Dolly Parton recently dedicated the entire 57th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) to Ukraine.

"I love to laugh, I love to joke, and we're going to have a good time tonight, but I do want us before we get started with all our fun to take a serious moment," Parton said while speaking to the audience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Now I don't want to be political and this is not. I'd rather pass a kidney stone than do that, but I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine."

"So why don't we just dedicate this entire show to them and pray for peace around this crazy old world?" she added.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.