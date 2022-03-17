Dolly Parton says Ukraine is 'not political' but a 'humanitarian issue' after dedicating ACM awards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country singer and songwriter Dolly Parton dedicated the Academy of Country Music Awards to "brothers and sisters" in Ukraine as Putin's assault has sent millions fleeing for safety.

Parton joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday alongside author James Patterson to discuss her dedication and the book they co-authored together, "Run, Rose, Run."

"That's not political," Parton told co-host Steve Doocy of the dedication. "That's a humanitarian issue there, and I just knew we were all going to have a big time that night while all those poor people in Ukraine were suffering and misplaced and going through all kinds of hell."



"So I felt it only right for me to say something about that," she continued.



The pair also weighed in on the book they co-authored together, which was written about "dreams" in conjunction with a series of songs Parton created.

"We were working on the story, and all of a sudden I thought, well, this is about Nashville," Parton said. "I write songs. I understand this, so I started writing songs then, but that would be a greater way for me to contribute to the story because he knows how to write a book, for sure," Parton said of Patterson.

"So we just kind of swap back and forth," she continued. "I would write all these songs, send him the lyrics, and… he managed to splatter some of the lyrics throughout the book, but we're very proud that we have a soundtrack for our book."



Patterson added that what the pair has been doing is unprecedented- pairing writing and musical skills into a series of songs with lyrics sprinkled within the novel.

"We wrote a little mystery, and we made some music history because I don't think anybody's done it before," Patterson said. "At least we're not aware of it."