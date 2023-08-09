Lizzo facing new allegations from 'at least six' more accusers amid harassment lawsuit: attorney

Lizzo is facing new allegations from multiple accusers after being sued last week for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, according to a lawyer representing three original plaintiffs.

Ron Zambrano told Fox News Digital he has received inquiries from "at least six" additional individuals with "similar stories" since filing the lawsuit on behalf of Noelle Rodriguez, Crystal Williams and Arianna Davis, who previously worked as backup dancers for the 35-year-old singer.

"Noelle, Crystal and Arianna have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same," Zambrano, a partner and employment litigation chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, wrote in a statement.

"Some of the claims we are reviewing involve allegations of a sexually charged environment and failure to pay employees and may be actionable, but it is too soon to say."

Representatives for Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Last week, Rodriguez, Williams and Davis filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court accusing Lizzo of subjecting them to "sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other things," per legal documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Specific examples were given, including an occasion when the dancers felt pressure to touch a nude performer while at an Amsterdam nightclub called Bananenbar. The dancers say they endured an "excruciating" audition after accusations of being unprofessional and drinking on the job and were discouraged from finding work outside the tour.

The "Good As Hell" singer's production company, BGBT, and the captain of her dance team, Shirlene Quigley, were also named in the lawsuit.

"The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing," Zambrano said in an earlier statement.

Davis and Crystal Williams began working for Lizzo after competing on her Amazon reality show, "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," in 2021, and were later fired, according to the suit. Rodriguez was hired the same year after performing in the music video for Lizzo’s song "Rumors" and later resigned.

The plaintiffs are seeking an unspecified amount for damages that cover emotional distress, unpaid wages, loss of earnings and attorney’s fees.

On Thursday, Lizzo strongly denied the dancers' claims in a statement she shared on social media.

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," she wrote. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

"These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.

"As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team.

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," she added.

"I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.

"I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."

