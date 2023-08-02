Body positivity icon Lizzo lambasted after lawsuit for 'fat-phobic' harassment of backup dancers: 'Woke irony'

A lawsuit against singer and body positivity icon Lizzo is gaining attention online after celebrities, former employees and influencers reacted to the news.

The suit, filed by three of Lizzo's former dancers, is alleging that the pop star harassed her employees with comments tinged with "racial and fat-phobic animus." Page Six reported that the suit even includes accusations of Lizzo pressuring her dancers into eating bananas from the private parts of prostitutes, among other sexual acts.

"I know people get sued for things they didn’t actually do all the time but Lizzo getting sued for weight shaming & sexual harassment of her dancers is peak woke irony," influencer Ashley St. Clair wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

Beyoncé seemingly omitted Lizzo's name from a song at a concert in Boston on Tuesday following the filing of the lawsuit, according to a recent CNN report.

"Normally, Lizzo’s name appears in the lyrics of "Break My Soul (Queen’s Remix)," alongside the likes of Nina Simone, Lauryn Hill and Nicki Minaj, as part of Beyoncé’s song celebrating black women in the entertainment industry. But several videos posted on social media showed Beyoncé appearing to omit Lizzo’s name from the song during her latest concert, instead repeating Erykah Badu’s name four times, even as Lizzo’s name flashed up on the screen behind her."

Lizzo is one of the most prominent celebrity advocates for the "body positivity" movement, which promotes body types and weights that are not traditionally considered attractive by mainstream popular culture.

"I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point," Lizzo told Vogue in 2020. "It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body."

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison told her followers on Instagram Tuesday that Lizzo was "arrogant, self-centered, and unkind. I was not protected and was thrown into a shi--y situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you f---ing can and I’m so grateful I trusted my gut."

"I was treated with such disrespect by her," Allison wrote. "Reading these reports made me realize how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often," she added.

"Lizzo is a terrible person," political commentator Ian Miles Cheong wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

The suit, obtained by Fox News Digital, also alleges that dancers endured an "excruciating" audition after claims of unprofessionalism and drinking on the job, and that they were prevented from finding work outside the tour.

"The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing," the lawyer for the plaintiffs, Ron Zambrano, said in a statement.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives of Lizzo for comment. This article will be updated with any response.

