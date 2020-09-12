New version of Little Richard's 'Rip It Up' to replace Hank Williams Jr.'s 'Monday Night Football' theme song

ESPN is hoping that one of the architects of rock n' roll can help revamp the “Monday Night Football” show, as there will be fewer fans in the stands this year.

The new season starting Monday will feature a new version of Little Richard's hit “Rip It Up” featuring new instrumentals and backup vocals from the Virginia-based band Butcher Brown.

2020 NFL SEASON: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW AHEAD OF KICKOFF

The song replaces Hank Williams Jr.'s “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight," which was repurposed with new lyrics like, “All my rowdy friends are here for Monday night.” Williams' song was used on the show for two periods, 1989-2011 and then 2017-2019.

ESPN BENCHES HANK WILLIAMS JR. 'MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL' THEME SONG OVER LACK OF FANS

ESPN said in a press release on Friday that Little Richard's song will be combined with NFL and team highlights. The 1956 song was a No. 1 R&B hit for the flamboyant Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who died in May at the age of 87 in Tennessee.

“We’re truly excited to have teamed up with ESPN for this project, and are honored to have had the opportunity to work with the music of the King of Rock N’ Roll, Little Richard,” Butcher Brown said in a statement provided by ESPN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Monday Night Football” will kick off with a doubleheader featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers playing New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans at the Denver Broncos.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.