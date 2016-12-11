Listen: Shakira Turns Up The Heat For New Track 'Addicted to You'
We guarantee you'll be addicted to Shakira's latest track, "Addicted To You" off of her hit album, Sale El Sol. The new single is laced with lively hip shaking rhythm worthy of being included in our Shaki playlist with hits like, “Tortura,” “Loca,” and “Rabiosa.”
Her latest album, which is predominately in Spanish, features a collection of dance songs – and this is by far one of our favorites. Forbes’ fourth top-earning pop star is expected to keep us on the dance floor since she signed a new management deal with Roc Nation last month.
