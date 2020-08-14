Lisa Rinna details husband Harry Hamlin’s past romance with Ursula Andress: ‘She got pregnant that night'

Lisa Rinna got candid about husband Harry Hamlin’s former romance with Bond girl Ursula Andress.

The 57-year-old opened up to Denise Richards, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais on Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” while admiring the architecture around Rome.

People magazine reported the reality TV star remarked how the Los Angeles home she shares with Hamlin, 68, “looks a little bit like this because Harry lived there for three years and he loves this.”

“He was with Ursula Andress at the time and they had a child, she lived there,” Rinna explained, as quoted by the outlet. “They were doing ‘Clash of the Titans’ together.”

Andress, now 84, is a Swiss model, sex symbol and actress best known for her role as Honey Ryder in the 1962 James Bond film “Dr. No” alongside Sean Connery as 007.

Rinna, who described Andress as “the movie star that you would imagine,” told her castmates she made a move on Hamlin while the pair were filming together in Europe.

“He said she called him and said, ‘Harry, come to my room,’” shared Rinna. “And so he did, at 28 years old, he went in and she got pregnant that night. And that was that, at 44. First time.”

Andress and Hamlin welcomed a son named Dimitri in 1980. According to the outlet, the couple stayed together for three years before calling it quits in 1983.

“I was always very possessive,” Andress told People at the time. “And for Harry, his career is the main thing. Love affairs and husbands can end, but a child is forever. Dimitri is my love now.”

Hamlin was married to Laura Johnson from 1985 until 1989, followed by Nicollette Sheridan from 1991 until 1992. He and Rinna tied the knot in 1997.

Rinna and Hamlin share two daughters: Delilah Belle, 22, and Amelia Gray, 19.

In late 2019, Hamlin admitted to The Daily Beast he was initially hesitant about doing RHOBH, which Rinna has starred on for five seasons.

“I have my divorce lawyer on speed dial,” said Hamlin of what he told Rinna when she first approached him about doing the series.

“I have had three opportunities to use him: once with Ursula, and two of my ex-wives,” he explained. “It’s the same guy every time. We send Christmas cards to each other every year.”

“I said to Lisa, ‘You can’t do this. Everybody who does that show gets divorced. It’s a horrible, horrible thing, to do that show,’” he continued.

It would take another real housewife to make Hamlin sing another tune.

“Bethenny [Frankel] convinced me from a branding point of view it would be a good thing to do,” said Hamlin. “Then I was open to doing it on my own terms.”