Lisa Rinna addresses criticism over throwback nude Playboy photo post

Lisa Rinna isn't interested in her online critics.

The reality star celebrated her 57th birthday on Saturday and shared a special snap online to mark the occasion.

On Instagram, Rinna shared a NSFW nude throwback photo -- which exposed her breasts and backside, donning only thigh-high stockings and black stilettos -- from a photoshoot she had previously done for "Playboy," according to Us Weekly.

LISA RINNA CLAIMS QVC IS 'MUZZLING' HER AFTER 'KARENS' FILED COMPLAINTS OVER HER POLITICAL POSTS

Rinna has posed for Playboy twice in her lifetime: once in September 1998 while six months pregnant with daughter Delilah and again in May 2009.

"Birthday Suit," the actress captioned the photo, adding a birthday cake emoji.

While the comment section was mostly filled with praise, there were a few critics as well.

One follower called the photo "a bit much" while another claimed Rinna is “supposed to be a role model."

LISA RINNA CELEBRATES 57TH BIRTHDAY WITH THROWBACK NUDE PLAYBOY PHOTO

A third added: "Somethings [sic.] wrong with you."

"Yes, and..." the former "Days of Our Lives" actress wrote in response.

Several of Rinna's famous friends had her back, however, and offered her compliments in the comments.

"Dammmnn," wrote Katharine McPhee.

"[Mark Consuelos] and i are glad you were born," said Kelly Ripa with a string of emojis. "Especially [Consuelos]."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Melanie Griffith wrote, "H.O.T."

Rinna's husband Harry Hamlin even joined in on the fun, commenting with three flame emojis.