Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Music Midtown, popular Atlanta music festival, canceled this year

The festival has previously featured Guns N’ Roses, Pearl Jam and Billie Eilish

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A music festival that draws tens of thousands of people to Atlanta's Piedmont Park will not take place this year.

MUSIC MIDTOWN FESTIVAL CANCELED IN ATLANTA REPORTEDLY DUE TO GEORGIA STATE GUN LAWS

Posts Wednesday on the Instagram page and website of Music Midtown, a longtime fixture for pop music lovers, says the festival is "going on hiatus this year."

The posts did not explain why. An email to the festival's producer, Live Nation, was not immediately returned.

Music-Festival-Canceled

Billie Eilish performs on stage during Day 2 of Music Midtown 2019 in Atlanta, Sept. 15, 2019. Music Midtown, a festival that draws tens of thousands of people to Atlanta's Piedmont Park will not take place this year. Posts Wednesday, May 8 2024, on the Instagram page and website of Music Midtown, a longtime fixture for pop music lovers, says the festival is "going on hiatus this year."  (Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

The festival has featured big artists over the years, including Pearl Jam and Coldplay. Last year’s lineup included Billie Eilish and Guns N’ Roses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The festival was also called off in 2022. News outlets, citing anonymous sources, ascribed that decision to a Georgia Supreme Court decision that outlined limits on the ability of private companies to ban guns on public property.

Trending