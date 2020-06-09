Former 'Bond' girl Britt Ekland reacts to rumors that 'No Time To Die' will introduce a daughter for 007

A former Bond girl responded to rumors that the infamous 007 character will return to the big screen in “No Time To Die” with a 5-year-old daughter.

Rumors have been circulating that the upcoming 25th “Bond” film, which was among the first big-budget movies to push back its scheduled release in light of the global coronavirus pandemic, will introduce a new occupation for the spy character — fatherhood.

Speaking on Tuesday’s “Good Morning Britain,” former Bond girl Britt Ekland, who starred opposite Roger Moore in “The Man With The Golden Gun” in 1974, questioned the wisdom behind waylaying James Bond’s jet setting and dangerous lifestyle with the responsibility of having a daughter.

“I think that Bond should probably be a little bit more untouchable,” she told the hosts (via The Daily Mail). “He’s a fantasy.”

When asked directly if she thinks that making Bond a father will ruin the long-running franchise, she admitted that she thinks it will. However, she made sure to note that the minds behind Bond, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, know better than her what direction to take the character.

According to the outlet, rumors emerged by way of a leak from the production of the film that a new child character will be introduced into Bond’s life played by Lisa-Dorah Sonne. Precious little is known about the plot of “No Time To Die,” however the trailer offers some insight.

The first look picks up with Bond living a peaceful life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, a visit from his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, brings him back into the life of a secret agent for some stunning heroics alongside actress Lashana Lynch’s character. Once again, Craig's Bond is derided by the younger 00 agent as a dinosaur whose greatest accomplishments are behind him.

Also returning from “Specter” is Lea Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann, who is set up to be keeping a big secret from Bond that will rock him to his core. Sadly, in exchange for some explosive action, the trailer was short on any more details for the plot of the Cary Fukunaga movie.