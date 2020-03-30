Expand / Collapse search
Lisa Rinna
Published

Lisa Rinna shares bikini photo on 23rd wedding anniversary with Harry Hamlin: ‘Where we were suppose to be’

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are celebrating a big milestone: their 23rd wedding anniversary.

The couple, who tied the knot on March 29, 1997, was apparently set to be vacationing in a tropical location, however, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the longtime loves are staying home.

"This is where we were suppose to be today for our Anniversary," Rinna, 56, captioned a photo of herself wearing a two-piece and baseball cap.

"So I’m there in my head instead. #stayhome #staysafe," she added along with a blue heart and palm tree emojis.

On Sunday, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star also took to Instagram to share a black-and-white image of her and Hamlin, 68.

"LISA & HARRY FOREVER ♥️ MARRIED MARCH 29, 1997. ♥️," she captioned the photograph.

The "Days of Our Lives" alum also posted several photos of the pair to her Instagram Story.

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif. 

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif.  (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Hamlin is Rinna's first husband, while the actor was previously married to actress Laura Johnson and “Desperate Housewives” star Nicollette Sheridan. He was also previously in a long-term relationship with actress Ursula Andress, with whom he shares a son.

Rinna and Hamlin have two daughters together.